Scott Harris shared his optimistic thoughts as the Tigers begin another offseason out of the playoffs

It was an emotional day Sunday at Comerica Park, where the Tigers sent off future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera in storybook fashion. In a way, closing that chapter means it’s time to write the next chapter in the franchise’s book.

“That was Miggy at his best, that was AJ at his best, that was this organization at its best, that was the city at its best,” said Scott Harris.

Now, it’s time to turn the page and look to the future.

“We’re at this point now, we need to get to the next point to be a realistic threat,” said AJ Hinch.

It’s a future with young pieces and prospects that Scott Harris feels good about.

“We got more out of our players up and down the organization, the players got more out of themselves up and down the organization,” said Harris.

That being said, what the tigers have in place, Scott Harris is looking to build around, but that doesn’t mean the tigers won’t be active in the offseason.

“We can spend to compliment a core, we can’t spend to build a core. We are going to walk the line of being active in free agency and trades to find outside additions that can help us without blocking our young players, said Harris.

Harris was hugely complimentary of AJ Hinch and the job he did this season.

“I am very proud that we have the right field general leading our team right now,” said Harris.

“When it comes to being the Detroit Tigers manager, I am thrilled, I am proud, I am honored,” said Hinch. “I know I have a lot of expectations on me to do my part.”

78 wins is by no means a successful season. But acceptable or overachieving? Maybe. At least in this chapter of the Tigers’ book.

“We’re not where we want to get to, but we’re trying to get there as fast as possible,” said Hinch. “I hope that our fans, front office, ownership understand the positive step we took forward the field this year.”

It’s the official offseason for the Detroit. While some guys likely are dispersing for vacation or to relax, Scott Harris said he’s going directly back to his office with plenty of work to get done.