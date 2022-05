(WXYZ) — Quarterback Shea Patterson was released by the Michigan Panthers and later signed by the New Orleans Breakers on Wednesday.

Patterson, who played two of his college seasons at Michigan, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 USFL Draft.

Patterson has thrown for 973 yards — third in the league — four touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has also rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns.