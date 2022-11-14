Spartans stay focused on "incremental process" during recent success without focusing on bowl eligibility

Starting back in week three, Michigan State lost four games straight and were outscored 149-68 over that skid. But since, they’ve won three of their last four. In his weekly press conference following their win against Nebraska, Tucker was asked about the differences between those two spans and he said it’s been nothing major, but it's been an incremental process.

It's been 2 weeks since the tunnel incident, I asked if he's frustrated w/ how long the investigation has taken. pic.twitter.com/wqa4h1uzPO — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) November 14, 2022

"There has been a lot that goes in to it, we're executing better in all three phases," said Tucker. "We have guys with more experience that are out there playing the game and they're starting to become more productive and consistent. We stay really steady in our preparation and our teaching. When you do that, you should improve and get better."

Obviously, the only loss in the last four games was to 10-0 Michigan. It was the night of the tunnel incident between Wolverines and Spartans players. The eight suspended players are still day-to-day as Tucker has received no new information. The investigation has now lasted over two weeks with no official word from the big ten conference or the authorities.

"I don't judge it good, bad, right, or wrong," said Tucker. "It is what it is, based on the information we have, we decide what we need to do next and we're focused on this game coming up."

Mel Tucker says the team’s goal is to play their best football in November and one more win would make the Spartans bowl eligible. Tucker says that isn't something the team discusses out loud, but they focus more so on preparation and playing sixty good minutes of football.