Steve Yzerman to speak Monday after not renewing Jeff Blashill's contract

(WXYZ) — Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will be speaking Monday from Little Caesars Arena, just days after the team announced it was not bringing back Head Coach Jeff Blashill and two other assistant coaches.

The announcement came down on Saturday. The team did not renew the contract for Blashill or for assistant coach Doug Houda and goaltending coach Jeff Salajko.

Blashill had just completed his seventh season as head coach for the Red Wings, and Houd and Salajko had been with Detroit for six seasons.

The big question now turns to who will become the new coach of Detroit.

We spoke with an analyst from The Athletic, who threw out some names you might recognize.

They include former Red Wings star Sergei Fedorov, who is currently coaching in Moscow, and Lane Lambert, an assistant coach for the New York Islanders.

There are also rumblings around experienced coaches like Travis Green, who coached in Vancouver.

WXYZ plans to live-stream the press conference.