Still-unbeaten Michigan, Michigan State ranked in top 10 of AP Top 25 Poll

NEW YORK (AP) -- Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll during the regular season for first time since 1982.

WEEK 7

Released October 10

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS

1 Georgia (6-0) 2 SEC 1,550 (62)

2 Iowa (6-0) 3 Big Ten 1,476

3 Cincinnati (5-0) 5 American Athletic 1,407

4 Oklahoma (6-0) 6 Big 12 1,336

5 Alabama (5-1) 1 SEC 1,286

6 Ohio State (5-1) 7 Big Ten 1,157

7 Penn State (5-1) 4 Big Ten 1,147

8 Michigan (6-0) 9 Big Ten 1,139

9 Oregon (4-1) 8 Pac-12 1,057

10 Michigan State (6-0) 11 Big Ten 992

11 Kentucky (6-0) 16 SEC 918

12 Oklahoma State (5-0) 12 Big 12 830

13 Ole Miss (4-1) 17 SEC 779

14 Notre Dame (5-1) 14 IA Independents 732

15 Coastal Carolina (6-0) 15 Sun Belt 712

16 Wake Forest (6-0) 19 ACC 526

17 Arkansas (4-2) 13 SEC 470

18 Arizona State (5-1) 22 Pac-12 428

19 Brigham Young (5-1) 10 IA Independents 421

20 Florida (4-2) 20 SEC 397

21 Texas A&M (4-2) SEC 348

22 North Carolina State (4-1) 23 ACC 265

23 SMU (6-0) 24 American Athletic 225

24 San Diego State (5-0) 25 Mountain West 176

25 Texas (4-2) 21 Big 12 108

Others receiving votes:

Auburn 106, Clemson 63, Baylor 62, UTSA 22, Mississippi State 7, Kansas State 3, Air Force 2, Appalachian State 2, Pittsburgh 1