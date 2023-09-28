Taylor Decker, David Montgomery expected to suit up for Lions against Packers

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are expected to have two important players on the sidelines for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Justin Rogers from The Detroit News reports that Taylor Decker and David Montgomery are reportedly playing against the Packers.

Decker, Montgomery and guard Jonah Jackson were listed as questionable on Wednesday. The team did rule out Jason Cabinda, Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Montgomery injured his leg in the team's second game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks and Decker suffered a high ankle sprain during the opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs.