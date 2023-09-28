Watch Now
Taylor Decker, David Montgomery expected to suit up for Lions against Packers

Paul Sancya/AP
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 9:49 AM, Sep 28, 2023
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are expected to have two important players on the sidelines for their Thursday Night Football matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Justin Rogers from The Detroit News reports that Taylor Decker and David Montgomery are reportedly playing against the Packers.

Decker, Montgomery and guard Jonah Jackson were listed as questionable on Wednesday. The team did rule out Jason Cabinda, Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Montgomery injured his leg in the team's second game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks and Decker suffered a high ankle sprain during the opening game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

