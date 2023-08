SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The return of Olympic champions Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee has created a potential logjam atop USA Gymnastics.

Lee and Biles are among six women who made the 2021 Tokyo Olympic team or served as alternates hoping to compete in the 2024 Games in Paris.

The return of so many gymnasts with Olympic experience could make it more difficult for others to make the team.