Watch
Sports

Actions

The story gets better: Sean Murphy-Bunting's mom surprises Notre Dame Prep basketball, again

items.[0].videoTitle
Sean Murphy-Bunting's mom surprises NDP basketball
Posted at 11:03 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 23:16:06-05

The Notre Dame Prep freshman boys basketball team had the misdial of a lifetime, resulting in a FaceTime call with the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, after they thought they couldn't be bigger fans of the Bucs or Sean Murphy-Bunting, they were surprised again.

This time, Kim Murphy, mother of Sean Murphy-Bunting, showed up at the team's basketball practice and surprised each player and each coach with autographed gear. She handed out jerseys, footballs, tee shirts, and hats to every member of the team. The kids were ecstatic, not only to receive the gifts, but by the gesture of the Murphy family.

Kim Murphy is the founder of Successful Jocks, a nonprofit organization that aims to motivate, inspire, and empower student athletes. During her visit at Notre Dame Prep, she told the inspirational story of her son and his climb to a Super Bowl Championship.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!