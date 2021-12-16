The story gets better: Sean Murphy-Bunting's mom surprises Notre Dame Prep basketball, again

The Notre Dame Prep freshman boys basketball team had the misdial of a lifetime, resulting in a FaceTime call with the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Well, after they thought they couldn't be bigger fans of the Bucs or Sean Murphy-Bunting, they were surprised again.

Just had the best time with Sean Murphy-Bunting’s mom 👀 turn on @wxyzdetroit at 6pm to see how she surprised @NDPMA boys basketball pic.twitter.com/WaBJU5hAsJ — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) December 15, 2021

This time, Kim Murphy, mother of Sean Murphy-Bunting, showed up at the team's basketball practice and surprised each player and each coach with autographed gear. She handed out jerseys, footballs, tee shirts, and hats to every member of the team. The kids were ecstatic, not only to receive the gifts, but by the gesture of the Murphy family.

What a very cool thing that happened today at NDP! Kim Murphy, Tampa Bay @Buccaneers CB @seanbunting_'s mom, surprised frosh @NDP_bball with a bunch of Bucs' swag, including signed jerseys! @JeannaTrotmanTV, from @wxyzdetroit sports was there to cover it all. @SuccessfulJocks pic.twitter.com/rzFI3iYeYx — NDPMA (@NDPMA) December 15, 2021

Kim Murphy is the founder of Successful Jocks, a nonprofit organization that aims to motivate, inspire, and empower student athletes. During her visit at Notre Dame Prep, she told the inspirational story of her son and his climb to a Super Bowl Championship.