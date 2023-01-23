Tickets for 2023 Detroit Grand Prix go on sale Monday as race returns to Downtown Detroit streets

Tickets for the 2023 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, which returns to the streets of Downtown Detroit, go on sale Monday.

It comes just days after Grand Prix officials revealed a new logo reflecting the next era of the race and the return to Downtown Detroit.

The three-day race weekend takes place June 2-4 with the NTT IndyCar Series, the Indy NXT by Firestone, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

Detroit GP

“We are so proud to bring the Grand Prix back to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit in 2023 and we felt it was important to usher in the evolution of this event with a new creative direction that honors Detroit and all this event has meant to the city, as well as what it can deliver in the future,” Grand Prix President Michael Montri said in a statement. “The Detroit Grand Prix began on the streets of the city in 1982 and for the first time since 1991, the event will be back Downtown this summer bringing excitement, energy, international attention and economic benefit to the city and its local businesses. We want to capture that renewed enthusiasm and passion for the city and the Grand Prix with a new look and feel that will carry this event forward and down new roads.”

According to officials, the Grand Prix will have more than half of its footprint open and accessible to fans for free, including activation and display areas in Spirit Plaza, music and entertainment, and more.

Tickets will be available for purchase in the reserved grandstands placed along the track, and passes will be required to access the race paddock, pit lane and premier hospitality areas and suites.

Officials say ticket demand is high for the race, and through the early renewal period for previous ticketholders, ticket sales are 75% higher than the same period in previous years.

Single-day grandstand tickets are priced as low as $40 on Saturday, June 3 and $50 on Sunday, June 4 with multi-day ticketing options available. Fans can also purchase tickets to “the Rooftop presented by Piston Group” party area, located on top of the Center Garage along the Detroit Riverfront, overlooking Turns 5-7 on the race track. L

The track, which can be seen below, will take drivers along Jefferson Ave. and around to the Detroit Riverfront along Atwater St. with the start line right at Jefferson and Brush.