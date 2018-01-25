Tigers: 2018 season will be fun despite rebuild

DETROIT - Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire thinks baseball is fun. He says it all the time. Having fun can be hard to do at the beginning of a rebuild, but this year's squad insists they have plenty to look forward to.

"I know the expectations are for us to get whacked around a little bit, but if you just listen to the players in here, we don't feel that," Gardenhire said Thursday before they set off on their annual Winter Caravan. "You can sit there and say we're going to lose 100 games, you can sit their and say whatever you want to, but the proof is when you get out on the field...how we perform."

Pitcher Michael Fulmer insists this year is going to be an enjoyable one. "We just control what we can control. We're going to have fun no matter what. It's all about the optimism and attitude in the clubhouse is where it starts and I think with the group of guys we have here it will be a fun season no matter what," Fulmer said.

Pitcher Daniel Norris -- who endured some ups and downs last year -- likened the fresh start the Tigers are getting this spring to rebuilding a motor bike.

"It's kind of like you're going in on an old motor bike and you're taking the engine and you're redoing the carburetor, you're going through and doing the whole diagnostics check and then you can start fresh and hit the road from there. I think taking a step back and then moving forward after a complete rebuild... I think it's the right thing to do," said Norris.