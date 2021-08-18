Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris apologizes after using mock Asian accent

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers analyst jack Morris apologized during Tuesday's game after using a mock Asian accent before Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani came up to bat.

During the game, Morris was asked what to do with Ohtani.

He replied using the mock Asian accent, "Be very, very careful."

Just ahead of the start of the ninth inning, Morris apologized for what he said.

"Well folks, Shohei Ohtani is coming to the plate and it's been brought to my attention, and I sincerely apologize if I offended anybody, especially anybody in the Asian community for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani," he said. "I did not intend for any offensive thing and I apologize if I did. I certainly respect and have the utmost respect for this guy and don't blame a pitcher for walking him."