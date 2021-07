The weather will not let the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins play each other.

Detroit announced Friday that the scheduled doubleheader against Minnesota has been postponed.

The first game of the doubleheader will be made up as the first game a split doubleheader on Saturday, with games at 1:10 and 6:10 p.m., and game two will be made up on Aug. 30 at 2:10 p.m.