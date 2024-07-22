Tigers promote top prospects Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle to West Michigan Whitecaps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Detroit Tigers have promoted No. 1 prospect Max Clark and No. 4 prospect Kevin McGonigle to the West Michigan Whitecaps. Both were in Low-A Lakeland all year.

Clark was selected with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft from Franklin Community High School in Indiana last July after winning the 2023 Gatorade National Player of the Year Award. The gold medal winner at the 18-and-under World Cup hit .646 with a .808 on base percentage during his senior season in high school. The 19-year-old is likely to get playing time at all three outfield positions, with most of his opportunities coming in center field.

McGonigle was enjoying a monster season for the Flying Tigers, as Detroit’s No. 4 prospect. He led the Florida State League in on-base percentage at .407 and OPS at .877. He was second in the league with a .326 batting average at 19 years old. The Tigers drafted McGonigle with the No. 37 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He is considered one of the best pure young hitting prospects in Major League Baseball and will likely get playing time in the Whitecaps infield.

“The anticipation of Max and Kevin playing in West Michigan started last summer, and the realization has now been fulfilled.” Whitecaps Vice President and General Manager Jim Jarecki said in a release. “They had to prove themselves first in Lakeland and they have adjusted outstandingly well.”

The Whitecaps will be home starting Tuesday, July 23rd through Sunday, July 28th.

