Tigers use 8-run eighth inning to rally past Phillies

(WXYZ) -- Grayson Greiner's solo home run started an eight-run rally in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 in a spring training game Saturday.

Detroit trailed 8-1 prior to Greiner's home run. Riley Greene scored on a Dustin Garneau sacrifice fly and Victor Reyes added a two-run double before four straight bases-loaded walks gave the Tigers the lead.

Tigers starter Julio Teheran gave up six runs in three and two-thirds innings of work, striking out three and walking three.

Odubel Herrera homered off Teheran in the first inning.

UP NEXT: Detroit (12-11) visits the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.