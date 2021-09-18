Watch
Tyrell Williams, Kevin Strong out, D'Andre Swift questionable for Lions at Green Bay

Lon Horwedel/AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams reacts to a catch against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel)
Posted at 3:34 PM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 15:34:35-04

(WXYZ) -- Detroit Lions wide receiver Tyrell Williams and defensive end Kevin Strong have been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Running back D'Andre Swift is questionable, as is defensive end Michael Brockers, linebacker Trey Flowers, and wide receiver Kalif Raymond. Swift was listed on the team's injury report as a full participant in practice Saturday after being limited Thursday and Friday.

Running back Jamaal Williams, linebacker Romeo Okwara, and defensive end Levi Onwuzurike are listed on the team's injury report without a game designation. All three were designated as full participants in practice Saturday.

