Updated 2022 football TV schedules: Michigan, Michigan State, CMU, EMU, WMU

(WXYZ) — Conferences and networks announced updated broadcast schedules for the 2022 college football season on Thursday.

NOTE: All times are Eastern

MICHIGAN

Sat 9/3 - vs. Colorado State (Noon, ABC)

Sat 9/10 - vs. Hawaii (8:00 PM, BTN)

Sat 9/17 - vs. Connecticut (Noon, ABC)

Sat 9/24 - vs. Maryland (Noon, FOX or FS1) - Homecoming

Sat 10/1 - at Iowa (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/8 - at Indiana (Noon, TV TBA)

Sat 10/15 - vs. Penn State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/29 vs. Michigan State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 11/5 - at Rutgers (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 11/12 - vs. Nebraska (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 11/19 - vs. Illinois (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 11/26 - at Ohio State (Noon, FOX)

MICHIGAN STATE

Fri 9/2 - vs. Western Michigan (7:00 PM, ESPN)

Sat 9/10 - vs. Akron (4:00 PM, BTN)

Sat 9/17 - at Washington (7:30 PM, ABC)

Sat 9/24 - vs. Minnesota (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/1 - at Maryland (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/8 - vs. Ohio State (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/15 - vs. Wisconsin (3:30 or 4:00 PM, TV TBA) - Homecoming

Sat 10/29 - at Michigan (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 11/5 - at Illinois (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 11/12 - vs. Rutgers (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 11/19 - vs. Indiana (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 11/26 - at Penn State (Time & TV TBA)

CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Thu 9/1 - at Oklahoma State (7:00 PM, FS1)

Sat 9/10 - vs. South Alabama (1:00, ESPN+)

Sat 9/17 - vs. Bucknell (1:00, ESPN3)

Sat 9/24 - at Penn State (Time TBA, BTN)

Sat 10/1 - at Toledo (3:30 PM, TV TBA)

Sat 10/8 - vs. Ball State (3:30 PM, TV TBA) - Homecoming

Sat 10/15 - at Akron (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/22 - vs. Bowling Green (Time & TV TBA)

Wed 11/2 - at Northern Illinois (7:00 PM, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Wed 11/9 - vs. Buffalo (7:00 PM, ESPN2, ESPNU or CBSSN)

Wed 11/16 - vs. Western Michigan (6:00, 7:00 or 8:00 PM, ESPN2, ESPNU or CBSSN)

Fri 11/25 - at Eastern Michigan (Noon, ESPNU or CBSSN)

EASTERN MICHIGAN

Fri 9/2 - vs. Eastern Kentucky (7:00 PM, ESPN3)

Sat 9/10 - at Louisiana (7:00 PM, TV TBA)

Sat 9/17 - at Arizona State (11:00 PM, Pac-12 Networks)

Sat 9/24 - vs. Buffalo (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/1 - vs. Massachusetts (2:00 PM, TV TBA) - Homecoming

Sat 10/8 - at Western Michigan (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/15 - vs. Northern Illinois (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/22 - at Ball State (2:00 PM, TV TBA)

Sat 10/29 - vs. Toledo (Time & TV TBA)

Tue 11/8 - at Akron (7:00 or 7:30 PM, ESPN2, ESPNU, or CBSSN)

Wed 11/16 - at Kent State (6:00, 7:00 or 8:00 PM, ESPN2, ESPNU or CBSSN)

Fri 11/25 - vs. Central Michigan (Noon, ESPNU or CBSSN)

WESTERN MICHIGAN

Fri 9/2 - at Michigan State (7:00 PM, ESPN)

Sat 9/10 - at Ball State (2:00 PM, ESPN+)

Sat 9/17 - vs. Pittsburgh (7:30 PM, ESPNU)

Sat 9/24 - at San Jose State (10:30 PM, CBSSN)

Sat 10/1 - vs. New Hampshire (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/8 - vs. Eastern Michigan (Time & TV TBA)

Sat 10/15 - vs. Ohio (Time & TV TBA) - Homecoming

Sat 10/22 - at Miami (OH) (Time & TV TBA)

Wed 11/2 - at Bowling Green (7:00 PM, ESPN2 or ESPNU)

Wed 11/9 - vs. Northern Illinois (7:00 PM, ESPN2, ESPNU or CBSSN)

Wed 11/16 - at Central Michigan (6:00, 7:00 or 8:00 PM, ESPN2, ESPNU or CBSSN)

Fri 11/25 - vs. Toledo (Noon, ESPNU or CBSSN)