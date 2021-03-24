WATCH: Tigers Jake Rogers, Spencer Torkelson talk baseball cards with Brad Galli

(WXYZ) — It turns out the baseball cards you collect feature some guys who collect themselves.

Tigers catcher Jake Rogers joined us for a conversation about card-collecting as we opened a box of 2020 Topps Stadium Club Chrome.

His roommate, Spencer Torkelson, jumped in on the fun too.

Rogers revealed his older brother collects all of his cards, and shared one interaction with a fan. Someone on Twitter opened a 1/1 Topps card of Rogers, offered it to the Tigers catcher, then sent it to him for nothing. Rogers returned the favor by sending him autographed balls of Casey Mize, Willi Castro, and himself.

The Tigers catcher also shared he's asked two MLB players for an autograph: Nelson Cruz and teammate Miguel Cabrera.

Watch the conversation above