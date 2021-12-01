Remembering the victims: Community grieving the loss of 4 students in Oxford High School shooting

Tate, Hana, Madisyn and Justin are being remembered by the community.

But after the suspect was in custody, there were 11 victims who didn’t make it to the Meijer down the street.

A mother, who was reunited with her child at Meijer, said, “I was scared, I have never been so scared in my life, and when I came to Meijer, I ran to him and he picked me up and gave me the biggest hug of my life.”

While the school was still an active scene, an emergency notice went out to the Oxford school community, and families soon began to head to the Meijer down the street on N. Lapeer to reunite with their loved ones.

The sheriff’s office said the suspected shooter still had seven rounds of ammunition in his gun when he was apprehended. Police would later find more than 30 shell casings. "I believe they literally saved lives," said Bouchard of the first responders. He noted that Oakland County had really put a focus on active shooter training prior to the events at Oxford High School.

“As they were coming down the hall, they saw him, he put his hands up, they took his gun and took him into custody," Bouchard said during an evening press conference.

Within minutes after the first calls, deputies responded along with a police liaison stationed at the school.

Some students said they armed themselves with scissors in case they needed to fight back, and barricaded doors in their classrooms with stacked chairs. The suspected shooter reportedly tried to get through some of them, firing through classroom doors.

“I just kept thinking it’s probably a suspicious person walking campus, they’ll get them in a minute and it’ll be over,“ said another student. “In various group chats, I start to get messages saying ‘this person got shot, that person got shot,’ and immediately I was like, ‘OK this is real.’”

“We kept hearing ALICE LOCKDOWN, ALICE LOCKDOWN ... I was just scared. I was praying for my safety, my friends’ safety, everyone’s safety,” said one student.

Students told 7 Action News they heard an ALICE warning over the intercom after the first rounds were fired. ALICE is a training program for students and schools and it’s an acronym . It stands for: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

The calls came in rapidly; the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said they had in excess of 100 calls to 911 as the shooting was unfolding.

Students report it was right at the start of fifth hour when they heard the first shots fired.

Tate Myre, 16, Hana St. Juliana, 14, and Madisyn Baldwin, 17, were killed when officials say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire with a 9mm pistol late in the noon hour in the south end of the school. On Wednesday afternoon, police said 17-year-old Justin Shilling also died from his injuries.

"It’s chilling. It’s absolutely cold-hearted, murderous. Our forensic team was working all night. So far, I believe they’ve recovered over 30 shell casings. We believe he fired over 30 shots," said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

A community is in mourning after a shooting at Oxford High School Tuesday left four students dead and seven others, including a teacher, injured.

"They were amazing people with many talents. With so many talents,” said student Ella Gilling, a junior at Oxford High School during an evening mass for the victims at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion Tuesday evening.

Tate played football for Oxford High School and had recently visited the University of Toledo, according to a tweet sent on Nov. 28.

Oxford Football paid tribute to Tate writing, "It is with great grief that one of the victims of the tragic event at OHS today was one of our own, Tate Myre. Tate was on varsity since his freshman year and was an honor student. Tate was a great young man with a bright future and beloved by all. You will be missed, Tate. Tate was a wonderful young man who was tremendously hardworking and respectful. He was a tremendous football player with the brightest of futures and was an even better young man off the field as he was on it. We all loved Tate and he will so very much be missed."

We're told that Hana was a volleyball and basketball player.

"She was kind and genuine to her core. She loved to babysit and to be with kids. She loved to help people. She was just one of the best kids I've ever known."- Jennifer Curtis, a close friend of Hana's family.

Tate was also an honor student, and Justin was a co-captain of the Oxford Bowling Team and was a golfer.

Justin Shilling

We're told Madisyn was a talented artist and a big sister.

"She was just the light of so many people. This is just unimaginable. Unimaginable," said Madisyn's aunt Tarah Baldwin.

Police are shown in the parking lot of a Meijer store where Oxford High School students were being reunited with parents in Oxford, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at Oxford High School, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)



Bouchard said he was at the scene most of Tuesday night.

“The evidence I’ve seen there shows he was very clearly trying to kill people,” he said. The sheriff said he’s watched some video of the actual shooting, noting the suspect was shooting people at close range and mostly toward the head or chest.



Seven other victims were injured in the shooting, all but three have been discharged from the hospital.

Officials say a 14-year-old female who was in critical condition with chest and neck gunshot wounds has beenupgraded to stable condition.

One other victim remains in critical condition, a 17-year-old female who was shot in the chest.

Other victims include:

14-year-old male who was discharged

17-year-old female in stable condition

15-year-old male who has been discharged

17-year-old male who has been discharged

A 47-year-old teacher was treated for a graze wound and later discharged, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our school community will need everyone’s most sincere support during this tragic time,” read a letter from Oxford Community Schools in the aftermath of the deadly shooting.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer stood with other officials at an update Tuesday afternoon, calling the shooting “every parent’s worst nightmare.”



WHAT WAS KNOWN?

"We had no information from the schools. But we have since learned that the schools did have contact with the student the day before and the day of the shooting, for behavior in the classroom that they felt was concerning. In fact, the parents were brought in the morning of the shooting and had a face-to-face with the school," said Bouchard.

The sheriff would not reveal the topics discussed during that meeting, only that his liaison officer in the school was not told about it. Bouchard also confirmed the school allowed the suspected shooter to stay in the building after that 10 a.m. meeting on Nov. 30.

He said the content of that meeting is part of the investigation. The sheriff also said there is no motive in the shooting yet, and there is no evidence that the suspected shooter had been bullied.

Students gather at a vigil on Tuesday night for the victims of the Oxford High School shooting

He is also urging people to use caution when coming across information online.

“There is all kinds of stuff on social media, please don't believe everything you hear on social media,” said Bouchard, debunking some of the posts that have been floating around.

Bouchard is encouraging the community to speak up if they hear or see anything at any time.

He said anyone can submit a tip to 248-858-4911 or email OCSO@oakgov.com.



THE NEXT STEPS?

The 15-year-old suspect was tranferred from Children's Village to the Oakland County Jail.

“The person with the most insight on motive is not talking,” said Bouchard.



According to the sheriff’s office, the gun found on the suspect was purchased by the teen’s father on Nov. 26, just four days before the shooting at Oxford High School. ABC News reports that the question being looked at right now is whether the gun was “stolen” or just taken. It reportedly had not been reported stolen.

A search warrant was also executed at the home of the suspect.



Sheriff's investigators are pouring over documents, notebooks and searching the suspect's phone for clues.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald announced charges against the suspect on Wednesday. He was identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

McDonald said he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony and one count of terrorism causing death. The suspect, she said, will remain in custody pending those charges.

The prosecutor said there could be additional charges against the suspect and that they were not ruling out charges against the suspect's parents regarding the gun.

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at the school, killing several students and wounding multiple other people, including a teacher. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

School officials say all of the schools in the district, including OELC, will be closed for the rest of the week.

A 24/7 Resource and Crisis Helpline/Text/Chat is available for anyone who would like to speak with someone about the day's events. That number is 1-800-231-1127.

"The next steps in these next few days will be very critical for them to not be paralyzed with fear, anxiety or stress." - Pastor Curt Demoff of Bridgewood Church

For parents who are trying to help their children navigate the pain, or students who don't know who or where to turn to for help, Pastor Curt Demoff of Bridgewood Church in Clarkston says they have grief counselors available as well.

"The next steps in these next few days will be very critical for them to not be paralyzed with fear, anxiety or stress," Demoff said.

"Pray for our families here in Oxford and our students," said Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Thorne.