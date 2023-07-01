Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

Twitter temporarily restricts how many tweets can be seen in a day

Thousands of users reported problems while attempting to use the social media platform Saturday.
Twitter temporarily restricts how many tweets can be seen in a day
Michel Euler, Pool, AP
Twitter temporarily restricts how many tweets can be seen in a day
Posted at 3:02 PM, Jul 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-01 15:10:29-04

Elon Musk announced he’s limiting the daily number of tweets users can read. 

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Saturday that unverified accounts could read up to 600 posts a day, while verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts. Those who have recently signed up for Twitter and are unverified will be limited to 300 posts a day.

Musk said that the temporary restrictions were implemented in order to combat the rampant occurrence of "data scraping and system manipulation" at "extreme levels."

The move comes after thousands of users reported problems while attempting to use the social media platform.

Around 10:53 a.m. ET, more than 7,400 people reported outages of the app, and around 2:20 p.m. ET, those reports had gone down to more than 3,300, according to Downdetector.

This is one of the latest changes for the platform; in March, Musk announced that only verified accounts would appear in "for you" recommendations to address spam issues.

"This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle," Musk said in a tweet then.

It's unclear how long the temporary limit will last, but those who wish to be verified to see more posts can pay $8 a month for its Twitter Blue service.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here