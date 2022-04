(WXYZ) — Today: Rain/snow in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday Night: Rain moves out but the clouds remain, leaving temps near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and dry for most of the day with highs in the mid 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

