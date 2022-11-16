Detroit Weather: Snow showers hang around a few more days

Watch Now
Lake effect snow continues across the Thumb today where winter weather advisories are in effect. Metro Detroit will see occasional snow showers through Saturday with little accumulation.
Posted at 4:58 AM, Nov 16, 2022
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR SANILAC COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. Another 1"-3" possible Today.
Accumulations are for the grass, but roads could get slushy to slippery as well in the advisory area.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers throughout the day. Accumulating snow will be north of I-69. High of 39°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers, but little to no accumulation. Low of 29° with wind chills in the low 20s overnight. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers and some isolated snow squalls possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

