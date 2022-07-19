Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Detroit Weather: Summer heat returns; Wednesday storms

Posted at 4:47 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 04:47:37-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Summer heat returns with temps in the low 90s. It will feel as hot as 96°, so stay hydrated. Slight chance of storms north of Detroit, especially from northern Macomb county north into the thumb. Winds: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Warm and humid with a low of 73°. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Hot and humid with strong to severe storms possible after 2 PM. High of 91°. Winds: SW 10-30 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018