Metro Detroit Forecast: A cool and rainy day

(WXYZ) — Today: Cool and rainy day. High of 59°. Rain totals around 0.25" to 0.5"; less north of M59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 44°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy with a high of 58°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with a high of 66°. SW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

