Metro Detroit Forecast: A cool and rainy day

Light rain is expected throughout the day today with highs in the upper 50s. Windy tomorrow, but the sun will return.
Posted at 4:38 AM, Apr 29, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Cool and rainy day. High of 59°. Rain totals around 0.25" to 0.5"; less north of M59. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 44°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and windy with a high of 58°. Wind: NW 15-30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy and warmer with a high of 66°. SW 10-20 mph.

