Metro Detroit Forecast: Spring like week ahead

(WXYZ) — Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 26°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: A chilly start with temps in the low 30s in the morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm & breezy. Highs near 63. Winds: S 10-20

Monday night: Fog possible, partly cloudy with temps in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Morning fog possible with clouds increasing during the day with highs in the upper 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

