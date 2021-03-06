Menu

Metro Detroit Forecast: Spring like week ahead

Milder air moves in this week with temps in the 60s. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the details on how long it lasts.
Posted at 5:54 AM, Mar 06, 2021
(WXYZ) — Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows near 26°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Monday: A chilly start with temps in the low 30s in the morning. The afternoon will be mostly sunny, warm & breezy. Highs near 63. Winds: S 10-20

Monday night: Fog possible, partly cloudy with temps in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Morning fog possible with clouds increasing during the day with highs in the upper 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

