Metro Detroit Forecast: A few showers today; summer heat builds this weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Low clouds/fog this morning with a few light showers. We'll have brighter skies in the afternoon, but still with a chance of a shower or storm through 6 p.m. High of 78°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 60°. Wind: WSW 5 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny and hotter with a slight chance of a shower or storm from 10am to 5pm. High of 85°.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High of 89°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

