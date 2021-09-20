Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: A lot of rain and a big chill on the way

Posted at 4:58 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 05:48:35-04

(WXYZ) — Monday: More clouds with temps near 80. Slight chance of rain at 30%.

Tonight: Cloudy and warm with occasional showers. Low of 68°. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Rain likely throughout the day. Breezy afternoon with some thunder at times. Risk of flooding will go up with heavier rain late Tuesday and Tuesday night. High of 76°. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Chilly and rainy day with a continued risk of flooding. High of only 59°. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
