Metro Detroit Forecast: Arctic air moving in this afternoon

(WXYZ) — Today: High of 28° with wind chills in the teens. Temps drop to the low 20s by sunset. Mostly cloudy except southwest of Detroit where there will be a bit of sun. On the northeast side of metro Detroit and into the thumb there will be more clouds and a chance of more snow showers off of Lake Huron. Any snow amounts would be quite light in the northern suburbs: 1/2" or less. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 11°. Wind chills between 0° and -5°. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Cold start with morning clouds, and then some afternoon sun. High of 18° with wind chills in the single digts. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a low of 8° and a high of 28°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

