Metro Detroit Forecast: Beginning of a warm up

(WXYZ) — Today: Another cold and frosty start, but today will be warmer and more comfortable with lighter wind. Mostly sunny with a high of 63°. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 40°. Although it won't be as cold as the past three nights, some patchy frost around central and southeast Michigan will again be possible.

Thursday: Sunny with a high of 67°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 69°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

