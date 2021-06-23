Metro Detroit Forecast: Beginning to warm up; weekend rain looming

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with a high of 72°. A few light showers possible from 8am-6pm. Wind: SSW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and not as cold with a low of 60°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high 84°. The humidity will still be low.

Friday: Scattered storms after 2 p.m. High of 84° and more humid.

This weekend: Off-and-on rain; heavy at times, is expected through the weekend. Flooding is possible. Highs near 80°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

