Metro Detroit Forecast: Bigger snow impacts south today

(WXYZ) — Today: Next round of snow moves in from the southwest through the morning. Breezy with gusts around 25 mph. High of 23°, but wind chills will be in the single digits. Areas down river to Toledo could get an additional 2 to 4 inches today. Detroit 1 to 2 inches, and farther north will see up to 1". A few lake effect snow showers could bring slightly higher localized totals in Macomb Co. Snow moves out around sunset.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 9°. Wind: N 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 19°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 21°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

