Metro Detroit Forecast: Clouds and showers keep temps in the 70s again

(WXYZ) — Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers after 10 a.m. Most rain will be light, but it'll keep temperatures below average again. High of 76°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Milder and more humid. A shower possible. Patchy fog overnight. Low of 66°. Wind: E 5 mph.

Tuesday: More humid with a high of 83°. 20% chance of an afternoon storm. Light winds.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

