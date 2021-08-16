Watch
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Metro Detroit Forecast: Clouds and showers keep temps in the 70s again

items.[0].videoTitle
A northeast breeze, showers, and cloud cover keeps temperatures below average again Monday. The humidity will increase over the next 24 hours, and temperatures will return to the mid 80s beginning Tuesday.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 05:34:08-04

(WXYZ) — Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers after 10 a.m. Most rain will be light, but it'll keep temperatures below average again. High of 76°. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Milder and more humid. A shower possible. Patchy fog overnight. Low of 66°. Wind: E 5 mph.

Tuesday: More humid with a high of 83°. 20% chance of an afternoon storm. Light winds.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:
Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor
Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:30 PM, Dec 17, 2018