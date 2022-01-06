Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold and breezy with a few snow showers

(WXYZ) — Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills will stay in the teens all day after starting in the single digits. Slight chance of snow showers. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wind chills around or below zero. Low of 12°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 22°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 33°. Chance of a mix of rain and snow at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

