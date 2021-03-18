Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold despite sun Friday

(WXYZ) — Lakeshore flood warning Until 4 A.M. Friday for Monroe County

Lakeshore flood advisory Until 4 A.M. Friday for Wayne, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac counties

Tonight: Cold and windy with clearing skies overnight. Low of 27° with wind chills in the teens. Wind: NE 15-30 mph.

Friday: Sunny and breezy. High of 46°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny first day of spring. Lighter wind. High of 53.°

Sunday: Sunny. High of 58°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor