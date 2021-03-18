Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold despite sun Friday

(WXYZ) — Lakeshore flood warning Until 4 A.M. Friday for Monroe County
Lakeshore flood advisory Until 4 A.M. Friday for Wayne, Macomb, St. Clair, Sanilac counties
Tonight: Cold and windy with clearing skies overnight. Low of 27° with wind chills in the teens. Wind: NE 15-30 mph.
Friday: Sunny and breezy. High of 46°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny first day of spring. Lighter wind. High of 53.°
Sunday: Sunny. High of 58°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
