Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold front brings relief, but slight storm chance

(WXYZ) — Friday: Most of the day looks dry, but a cold front passing this afternoon could bring a shower or storm. Heavy rain is possible, but not severe weather is not expected. High of 84° with falling humidity this evening. The dry and cooler air this evening will be a huge relief to the hundreds of thousands still without power. Wind: SW in the morning, becoming NW in the evening 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool and comfortable with a low of 59°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, comfortable day with low humidity. High of 79°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high of 79°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

