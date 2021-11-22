Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold start of the week

Today: Flurries possible, especially in the morning. Cold and breezy with temps in the mid 30s. Winds chills will only be in the teens in the morning and 20s the rest of the day. Winds: WNW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing skies and cold again with temps in the low 20s. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs back in the 40s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

