Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold start to the work week

Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s today and tomorrow. Warmer weather returns Wednesday.
Posted at 4:39 AM, May 10, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower after 2 p.m. High of 57°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Frost will be possible again with lows in the mid 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower after 2p.m. High of 56°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 64°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
