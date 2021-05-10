Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold start to the work week

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of a shower after 2 p.m. High of 57°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Frost will be possible again with lows in the mid 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower after 2p.m. High of 56°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 64°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

