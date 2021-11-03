Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold stretch continues a few more days

Posted at 4:36 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 04:36:22-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny and cold morning. Partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 46°. Not as breezy today. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Cold again with lows around 30 in Detroit and mid to upper 20s outside the city. Wind: W 5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 46°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 50°.

