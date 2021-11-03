Metro Detroit Forecast: Cold stretch continues a few more days

(WXYZ) — Today: Sunny and cold morning. Partly cloudy afternoon with a high of 46°. Not as breezy today. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Cold again with lows around 30 in Detroit and mid to upper 20s outside the city. Wind: W 5 mph.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with a high of 46°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 50°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
