Metro Detroit Forecast: Colder with snow/rain mainly in southern counties

Today: Snow or wintry mix chance until early afternoon, especially around and south of I-94. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 40°.

Sunday: A wintry mix is possible early morning and then rain is likely. High of 45.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

