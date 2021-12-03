Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Colder with snow/rain mainly in southern counties

Posted at 4:37 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 04:37:40-05

Today: Snow or wintry mix chance until early afternoon, especially around and south of I-94. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 39°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a high of 40°.

Sunday: A wintry mix is possible early morning and then rain is likely. High of 45.
