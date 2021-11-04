Metro Detroit Forecast: Coldest day for at least a week

(WXYZ) — Today: A few morning mixed showers or flurries. Partly sunny with a high of 46°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 31°. Wind: Light
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 51°.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Low of 34° and a high of 53°.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low of 38°. High of 59°. *Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise: 7:13 a.m. | Sunset: 5:17 p.m.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
