Metro Detroit Forecast: Coldest day for at least a week

(WXYZ) — Today: A few morning mixed showers or flurries. Partly sunny with a high of 46°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low of 31°. Wind: Light

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high of 51°.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Low of 34° and a high of 53°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Low of 38°. High of 59°. *Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise: 7:13 a.m. | Sunset: 5:17 p.m.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

