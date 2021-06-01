Metro Detroit Forecast: Comfortable start to the work week

(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with a high of 77°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 57°. Wind: S light.
Wednesday: A few light showers possible in the morning. Then showers and a few storms after 2 p.m. High of 73°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Chance of morning and afternoon showers. Thunder possible. High of 74°.
Detroit weather 7-day forecast
