Metro Detroit Forecast: Comfortable start to the work week

Near-average temperatures today with a high of 77°. Showers and a few storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.
Posted at 4:36 AM, Jun 01, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Partly cloudy with a high of 77°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 57°. Wind: S light.

Wednesday: A few light showers possible in the morning. Then showers and a few storms after 2 p.m. High of 73°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Chance of morning and afternoon showers. Thunder possible. High of 74°.

