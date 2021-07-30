Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Cooler and more comfortable going into the weekend

Posted at 4:04 AM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 04:04:10-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Cooler and more comfortable. Partly cloudy with a high of 75°. Wind: N 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cooler with a low of 57°. Light wind.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high of 80°. Slight chance of storms after 5 p.m. Rain is more likely at night. No severe weather is expected. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: 30% chance of showers; mainly in the morning, but a slight chance in the afternoon too. High of 75°.

