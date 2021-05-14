Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: Fantastic weekend weather

Posted at 4:28 AM, May 14, 2021
(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with a high of 72°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a low of 48°. Light wind.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a high of 72°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a high of 70°. Slight rain chance late in the day; mainly west of US 23.

