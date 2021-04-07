Metro Detroit Forecast: First 80° day in April since 2017

(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 80° in Detroit. The record high is 83° set in 1991. Today would be the first 80°-day in April since 2017, and the sixth 80°-day in April in the last 10 years.

Thursday: Scattered showers and a chance for a storm, especially late in the day. High of 71°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor