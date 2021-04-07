Watch
Metro Detroit Forecast: First 80° day in April since 2017

Another warm day today with a high of 80°. Scattered showers and storms return tomorrow afternoon.
Posted at 4:59 AM, Apr 07, 2021
(WXYZ) — Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High of 80° in Detroit. The record high is 83° set in 1991. Today would be the first 80°-day in April since 2017, and the sixth 80°-day in April in the last 10 years.

Thursday: Scattered showers and a chance for a storm, especially late in the day. High of 71°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
