Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning rain/storms then a warm afternoon

Posted at 6:22 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 06:23:18-04

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of rain during the first part of the day with some clearing in the afternoon. High of 78°.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Monday: Going for 80 degrees in the afternoon but storms will be possible Monday night. We'll keep an eye on them since they could be severe.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

