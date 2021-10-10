Metro Detroit Forecast: Morning rain/storms then a warm afternoon

(WXYZ) — Today: Chance of rain during the first part of the day with some clearing in the afternoon. High of 78°.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Monday: Going for 80 degrees in the afternoon but storms will be possible Monday night. We'll keep an eye on them since they could be severe.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

