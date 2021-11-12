Metro Detroit Forecast: Getting colder with rising snow chances this weekend

(WXYZ) — Today: Colder and windy, but the day starts out sunny. High of 53° with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Wind gusts could exceed 30 mph in the afternoon; keeping wind chills in the mid 40s. Wind: SSW 15-25 mph.

Tonight: Chance of rain showers any time after sunset. A few snow or rain showers possible overnight. Low of 34°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. High of 43°. Chance of showers; mostly rain, but may mix with snow at times. Wind gusts 20-25 mph.

Sunday: Chance of snow showers. Around an inch of snow possible on the grass, but it's unlikely to stick to the roads. High of 39°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor