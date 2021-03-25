Metro Detroit Forecast: Evening rain gets heavy tonight

(WXYZ) — LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SANILAC AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 4 PM FRIDAY.

Tonight: Rain totals overnight around 1" with a few spots up to 1.5" which could lead to minor street flooding. The highest amounts will likely be north of Detroit. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NE 15-25 with higher gusts late.

Friday: Rain will end south to north and should move out by 10 a.m. High of 53°. The sun returns in the afternoon but it's windy with WNW winds 20-35 mph, gusting 40 mph until around 2 pm.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Rain is more likely after sunset. Rain totals 0.25" or less. Highs in the upper 50s.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

