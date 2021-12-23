Metro Detroit Forecast: Light snow this afternoon

(WXYZ) — Today: A chance of mostly snow; but also a wintry mix at times. There could be an inch on the north side of the metro area and up to 2" north of I-69 across the Thumb. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s in the afternoon; rising to a high of 38° after sunset. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with alow of 32°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Christmas Eve: Temperatures in the low 40s in the afternoon, but we'll warm up at night.

Christmas: Rain is possible from the morning to midday. Temps will be mild once again with highs in the 40s before dropping by evening.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

Connect with 7 First Alert Meteorologists on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor

Twitter: Dave Rexroth , Hally Vogel , Kevin Jeanes , Mike Taylor