Metro Detroit Forecast: Mild and windy Veterans Day with rain on the way

(WXYZ) — Veterans Day: Windy and mild with rain moving in from the southwest after 2pm. High of 65°. Wind: SE 10-25 mph with gusts around 30 mph in the afternoon. Rain totals 0.25" to 0.5".

Tonight: Chance of rain through 10pm. The wind gets lighter with decreasing clouds overnight. Low of 40°. Wind: WSW 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny start. Getting colder with a high around 50° in Detroit and upper 40s in most areas. There is a slight chance of some mixed showers of rain and snow after 4pm. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Wind chills in the 20s and 30s. High of 43°. Chance of mixed showers with rain, sleet, and snow late in the day and at night.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

