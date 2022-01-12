Metro Detroit Forecast: Mild Wednesday with mixed showers

(WXYZ) — Today: Cloudy and milder. Chance of a mix of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Around a half inch of snow possible north of M59 and across the Thumb, where it will be a few degrees colder. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Chance of snow showers through 2am. Low of 29°. Light wind.

Thursday: High of 34°. Mostly cloudy with flurries. A few bands of lake effect snow possible across the Thumb late in the day.

Friday: High of 24°. Mostly cloudy with flurries.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

