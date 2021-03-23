Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain chances increase tonight

(WXYZ) —

Tonight: Shower chance after midnight. Cloudy with a low of 50°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Showers possible before 10 a.m. Then partly sunny and windy in the afternoon with a high of 74°. Slight chance of rain and a little thunder again after 3 p.m. Wind: S 15-25 mph with gusts 30 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high of 65°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast

