Metro Detroit Forecast: Rain chances increase tonight

Rain chances increase
Posted at 4:42 AM, Mar 23, 2021
Tonight: Shower chance after midnight. Cloudy with a low of 50°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Showers possible before 10 a.m. Then partly sunny and windy in the afternoon with a high of 74°. Slight chance of rain and a little thunder again after 3 p.m. Wind: S 15-25 mph with gusts 30 mph.

Thursday: Chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy with a high of 65°.

Detroit weather 7-day forecast
